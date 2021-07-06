SUNBURY — A Shamokin city council candidate accused of threatening a sitting councilwoman spent time in Northumberland County Jail on Tuesday before posting a modified bail.
Following a hearing on Tuesday morning, Northumberland County Senior Judge Harold Woelfel Jr. changed the bail of Joseph Lechinskie Jr., 36, from $5,000 unsecured to $5,000 straight cash bail after concluding there was enough evidence and testimony to prove that Leschinskie violated the terms of his bail supervision. Leschinskie posted bail later Tuesday afternoon.
Leschinskie allegedly has been following Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel over the last five months, taking pictures of her and harassing her and her husband.
“I don’t really care if Mr. Leschinskie agrees with the 100-foot distance,” said Woelfel. “What I do care about is a little bit of pain involved. We haven’t yet gotten Mr. Leschinskie’s attention.”
Leschinskie, who allegedly threatened Seidel and her husband following a city council meeting in September, must continue to abide by the terms of the bail conditions, including staying at least 100 feet away from Seidel. The judge also ordered a mental health evaluation for Leschinskie to be completed within 30 days.
Leschinskie is facing five misdemeanor charges: two counts of terroristic threats and three counts of disorderly conduct; and three summary counts of disorderly conduct.
Tuesday’s hearing was a continuation of a May hearing in which Leschinskie attempted to represent himself. Leschinskie was granted a continuance to seek representation. Court-appointed attorney William Cannon, of Bloomsburg, represented Leschinskie on Tuesday.
Seidel and her husband Eric Seidel testified that Leschinskie approached them on May 10 after a council meeting and thrust court documents in their hands. Woelfel called that a “flagrant violation” of bail conditions.
Eric Seidel also testified Leschinskie on May 14 blocked the exit at Brewser’s Sports Grille in Coal Township and threatened him in the parking lot. Seidel testified Leschinskie’s wife, Tonya Leschinskie, had to hold Leschinskie back from attacking him.
Tonya Leschinskie testified that Eric Seidel was antagonizing them and her husband asked her to record the incident. She said “it all happened so fast” and she was unable to bring out her cell phone in time.
Woelfel called this particular incident “uncontradicted testimony.”
Woelfel also denied a motion asking Woelfel to disqualify himself from presiding over the case since Leschinskie filed a judicial complaint against the judge last year. Woelfel said those matters must be brought up immediately.
Leschinskie secured the Republican nomination for one of two city council seats with 252 votes in the May 18 primary election.
In an unrelated matter, Leschinskie is also facing three misdemeanor charges: one count of obstructing the administration of law or governmental function, one count of unlawful use of an audio or video device in court and one count of disorderly conduct. Leschinskie allegedly recorded a trooper’s testimony in Northumberland County Court in 2019.
He is set to go to trial in September for that case. The jury selection is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Sept. 13 in front of Woelfel.