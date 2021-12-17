SHAMOKIN — A 30-year-old Shamokin man accused in a stabbing incident allegedly assaulted a woman prior to using a kitchen knife on the victim on Thursday night, according to Shamokin Police Department.
When victim Zakery Hayes confronted Brandon Brabitz, 30, of 503 N. Coal St., Shamokin, about the assault, Brabtiz allegedly claimed he felt threatened and he stabbed Hayes in the back, according to the criminal complaint filed by Shamokin police on Friday.
Brabitz was arrested by Shamokin Police and arraigned Friday morning in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic. He was charged by Shamokin Officer Gregory Hoffman with a felony count of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and one misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was committed to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $40,000 straight cash bail
Hoffman and Cpl. Bryan Primerano reported they were dispatched to the area of Weis at 339 W. Walnut St. at 9:40 p.m. for a stabbing. They found Zackery Hayes with a large amount of blood on his back and a two-inch slit in his clothing and a wound on his back.
Hayes states that he confronted Brabitz that night because Brabitz allegedly had an altercation with his friend Madison Collins. During the altercation between Hayes and Brabitz, Hayes said Brabitz grabbed a knife and stabbed him when he was trying to escape the house. Hayes's brother corroborated the story, police said.
Officers found Brabitz in the street in front of his house. He told police that Hayes threatened to beat him and rob him, and he feared for his life, police said.
When Hayes turned his back, Brabitz said he stabbed him with a kitchen knife, police said.
Officers placed Brabitz in custody, police said.
When he took officers into his apartment to retrieve the knife, they found two glass smoking bongs, a grinder and two glass smoking pipes. Brabitz admitted the items were his but said he didn't know if there was any marijuana in the house, police said.
Collins told police that Brabitz assaulted her at her Coal Street residence one hour prior to the stabbing. Collins said Brabtiz struck her on the head with a cell phone. She said she intended to go the hospital for injury and pain, police said.
A preliminary hearing for Brabitz is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 28 in front of Gembic.