A Shamokin man faces criminal homicide charges following an investigation in the city on Tuesday.
Shamokin police say Andre Stone, 38, killed Dawn Latsha where the two lived at 631 S. Market St.
Stone was arraigned at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday by Shamokin District Judge John Gembic.
Earlier in the day, Shamokin Police Chief Darwin Tobias said a forensics lab was called to the scene of the incident and that there was no danger to the public.
According to a search warrant, Stone walked into the Shamokin Police Department around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday and told police he just killed a woman.
“I killed my girlfriend and I wanted to tell you,” Stone said to the Shamokin police, according to the warrant. The man showed police an image on a cellphone that appeared to show a woman on the floor, the search warrant said.
Police held Stone at the station while officers went to the house and found Latsha’s body.
Caution tape was wrapped around the scene and police shut down the street near the incident during the investigation.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.