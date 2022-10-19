SUNBURY — Andre Stone is likely to spend the rest of his life in jail after Northumberland County President Judge found the 40-year-old man guilty of first-degree murder in the April 2020 killing of his girlfriend, Dawn Latshaw.
Saylor presided over the two-day bench trial and said after he heard the evidence it was clear Stone had the intent to kill his girlfriend.
Stone testified on his own behalf Wednesday and said he was not in the right frame of mind when he walked into the Shamokin Police Department on April 14, 2020, and admitted to Chief Ray Siko he choked Latshaw and then stepped on her neck to make sure she was dead.
"Yes, I killed her," Stone told Siko, according to Stone's audio-recorded interview which was played during the trial.
Stone waived his right to a jury trial in front of his peers and opted instead to have his case heard in a bench trial.
Stone appeared in court Tuesday and Wednesday and sat still and stared straight ahead as Siko testified he received a call from the 911 center on April 14, 2020, telling him he needed to return to the station because there was a male there wanting to tell the officer he had just killed his girlfriend.
Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Mike Seward played the 30-minute audio-recorded interview with Stone where the man could be heard speaking with Siko. Stone also showed Siko a picture of Latshaw's body in the home.
Public Defender Michael Showers, who represented Stone, told Saylor that Stone was guilty of third-degree murder but that Stone did not plan to kill Latshaw.
Showers said within 30 seconds of meeting Stone the attorney knew Stone had mental issues.
"The statement he wrote for police was bizarre and all over the place," Showers told Saylor during his closing argument.
Saylor took a 45-minute recess and came back to deliver his verdict.
"It's striking to me that the defendant took a photograph of the victim," Saylor said. "During the interview at the police station, it was also striking the defendant was so matter of fact, 'yes, I killed her,' he said, with no emotion and he stayed composed."
Saylor then said the district attorney's office met its burden of proof and Stone was guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and strangulation.
Saylor delayed sentencing until a later date in order for the police to find relatives of Latshaw, he said.
Siko told Saylor the police have been searching for any relatives but they have not found anyone.