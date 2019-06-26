Shamokin Patrolman Scott Weaver arrested the wrong person on a cocaine possession charge, according to Police Chief Darwin Tobias.
A criminal case filed Monday against Ashley Lynne Heim, 26, of Trevorton will be withdrawn, Tobias said.
Tobias said police haven't yet identified the suspect in connection with a November incident when a baggie of "white powder" later confirmed to be cocaine was discovered at the Shamokin Elementary Annex building. Heim turned the substance over to school officials on Nov. 13 and said she was stunned Wednesday to learn she had been charged with a crime.
"I don't know what to even say about this," Heim said. "This is just insane."
Tobias offered praise for former Shamokin Elementary Principal Tony Carnuccio for clearing up the situation on Wednesday.
"He (Carnuccio) called me right away when he saw a Daily Item story and said it was the wrong person," Tobias said. "I also had a phone call from Miss Heim about the charges."
Tobias said Weaver "got his wires crossed," and Heim is now clear of the charges.
Mayor John Brown said an internal investigation will take place into how the charges were filed.
"It is my understanding the chief is already correcting this," Brown said. "It is unfortunate this happened and I offer my deepest apologies to Miss Heim. It is in the early stages of this investigation. We will be talking about this and see what comes of this."
Heim said she was notified of the charges by her relative who saw them published in the Shamokin News-Item.
"I looked it up and I was shocked and I am disappointed on how poorly this was done," Heim said Wednesday. "This is my life and I have children and a family and to see my name in a paper for being arrested for cocaine is horrific."
Heim declined to say if she will seek legal representation.
Charges were filed in Shamokin District Judge John Gembic's office and mailed to Heim on Monday. Gembic said he was shocked to learn on social media that the wrong person was charged.
"The complaints are sworn to be true and correct to the best of the officer's knowledge and belief," Gembic said. "However, I guess I will have to start asking for a new disclaimer: Do you have the right individual charged."
Heim said she discovered a baggie of white powder near the parent pickup line on Nov. 13. Heim turned over the bag to district officials and left, she said.
Carnuccio took the substance to the Shamokin police department, Weaver said in the criminal complaint. Carnuccio would not comment on the incident Wednesday.
The powder was tested and it came back positive for cocaine, according to the criminal complaint. Weaver said the entire incident was caught on school cameras.
In November, former Annex Principal Shannon Fetterman told The Daily Item in an email that she left early the day the incident occurred and was made aware afterward, but it was handled by Carnuccio.
Also in November, Carnuccio denied comment by email and referred all questions to former district Transitions Coordinator Jim Zack about the incident. Zack has refused to respond to The Daily Item, along with Superintendent Chris Venna.
Fetterman, Zack, high school Principal Todd Hockenbroch and school Director Charles Shuey and The Daily Item are currently involved in a mediation with the state Office of Open records concerning emails on the Nov. 13 incident and district officials conducting outside work while on school time.
During a school board meeting last week, Fetterman was moved from the principal position and is now a classroom teacher. Carnuccio was also removed as a principal, but directors gave no explanation on why the move was made. Carnuccio has denied comment on the demotion to assistant principal.