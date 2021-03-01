SHAMOKIN — Shamokin police are investigating why a 50-year-old city man stabbed a 72-year-old man on Monday in what Police Chief Darv Tobias called a "random act of violence."
Joesph Hornberger, 50, was taken into custody and is awaiting charges after officers responded to a call for a male stabbing victim in the 200 block of South Shamokin Street at around 1:15 p.m.
Tobias said officers began to render aid to the victim — who Tobias said he would not identify — upon arrival, while other officers began to search for a man fitting the description of a suspect.
The victim told officers he was walking on Pine Street when an individual came up from behind him and stabbed him, Tobias said.
The victim began to chase the alleged attacker, who police said was later to be determined to be Hornberger, but because of the injury gave up the chase and fell to the ground on South Shamokin Street.
Within an hour, Hornberger was in custody, Tobias said.
"This appears to be a random act of violence as we have seen no connection between the victim and the accused individual," he said.
Police took Hornberger into custody on an outstanding warrant and is in the Northumberland County Jail. Charges will be filed in the stabbing case Tuesday, Tobias said.
Tobias said arresting officer Ray Siko and the rest of the police force did an outstanding job.
"I commend our officers for their response and investigation into this incident," he said.
The victim was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, where Tobias said the man was expected to recover from the injury.
"Although it is not my position to comment on police investigations, to hear this news is concerning," Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel said. "Our police already have a difficult enough job and to add random acts of violence to an already overworked police force is disheartening. I know our officers are doing everything they, can but how do you combat random acts of violence?"
Hornberger will appear before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on the charges.