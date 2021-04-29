SHAMOKIN — A 22-year old Shamokin woman is jailed and faces felony aggravated assault charges after police said she used a "kitchen-style" knife to stab a man Thursday afternoon.
Armani Perkins, of S. Market St., was arrested Thursday after Shamokin Police said they were dispatched to a report of a stabbing in East Sunbury Street.
According to a criminal complaint, officers arrived at the East Sunbury Street location at 12:23 p.m. and were met by the individual who called police.
The person told officers two males in a blue jeep arrived, put the victim in the vehicle, and fled east on Sunbury Street, according to police.
Officers traveled to Geisinger Shamokin Hospital and located the jeep near the emergency room entrance, police said.
Officers were able to identify the driver as a friend of the victim and police immediately spoke to the victim who had two stab wounds on his right forearm, both were bleeding heavily, police said.
Officers said they were unable to speak to the victim because the man was in pain.
While officers were waiting, they encountered Perkins at the hospital. After Perkins exited the victim’s room, police said she approached officers and stated "it was me."
Perkins was taken into custody and transported to the Shamokin Police Station.
According to police, Perkins said she and the man engaged in a verbal argument at their home earlier over a family issue that ended with the man leaving the residence on foot.
Perkins said she drove her children to her mother's home across town and returned to her residence, police said.
Perkins said the man was not home so she proceeded to the second-floor bedroom for a nap but that she was woken up by the man throwing things downstairs, police said.
The two began to argue and Perkins told officers she grabbed a steak knife from the kitchen, officers said.
Perkins said she left the residence and attempted to get in her vehicle but the man entered the passenger side and the two began to drive around Shamokin, police said.
The two continued to argue and while Perkins was driving on Independence Street, approaching Rock Street, she turned the knife on the man and began to swing it, police said.
Perkins said she realized she stabbed the man and he began to scream in pain and the man asked her to pull over but she refused, police said.
The man eventually exited the vehicle and began to walk away, police said.
Perkins now faces felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault. Perkins is currently incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail where she is awaiting arraignment in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic.