SHAMOKIN — A city woman died Tuesday and her boyfriend suffered injuries and was rescued from the roof of their home after a pre-dawn fire burned for nearly three hours and spread through seven properties in the Fifth Ward, several of which are destroyed.

Brea Scandle, 23, of 16 N. Franklin St., died of carbon monoxide toxicity, according to Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley. Chief Deputy Coroner James Gotlob pronounced Scandle dead at the scene. Her death is considered accidental, Kelley said.

Scandle is a daughter of the city's treasurer, Brenda Scandle.

The fire’s cause wasn’t considered suspicious, according to Trooper Tyler Watson, a state police fire marshal. The cause and point of origin remained under investigation, Watson said.

City fire officials estimated eight people are displaced.

First responders arriving to the unit block of North Franklin St. about 5:45 a.m. encountered heavy smoke as flames spread north and south through the row homes. There were reports of entrapment. They discovered Scandle’s boyfriend, Jarred Cortlessa, on the front roof and used a ladder truck to reach him and guide him down to safety from the second floor, according to Assistant Chief Stephen Jeffery, Shamokin Fire Bureau.

Cortlessa was treated and released Tuesday from Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, according to a hospital spokesman.

As Cortlessa was rescued, a crew breached the front door and ran a hose line into the home. Rescuers then returned inside and searched for Scandle. They found her but the fire was spreading rapidly and it was believed she had already died, Jeffery said.

“The fire conditions got much worse underneath them as well as on the second floor. The team of guys who went in there deemed it was unsafe and life safety measures weren’t going to be any help. I ordered the evacuation of the guys to come on out and went to a defensive mode,” Jeffery said.

Scandle is a daughter of Brenda and Robert Scandle. Any death in an emergency is enough to affect the men and women volunteers who respond to save lives, but this one was particularly close. Brenda Scandle is the city treasurer and her family ties extend to the city police department and fire bureau. Several relatives arrived on scene, expressing shock and sorrow as they learned of their loss.

Brea Scandle and Cortlessa recently moved to the neighborhood, according to several neighbors. County records show Scandle’s parents closed on the home’s purchase on July 10.

Fire officials identified the following properties as having sustained damage including smoke and water: 10 N. Franklin, owned by Michele Dormer; 12 N. Franklin, Kayla Schell; 14 N. Franklin, Barry Getchey; 16 N. Franklin, the Scandles; 18 N. Franklin, Victor Rutkowski; 20 N. Franklin, Danese and Andrew Boob Jr., vacant; 22 N. Franklin, Linda and Kevin McCarthy, vacant.

Rutkowski slept on his couch before being awakened by sirens from emergency vehicles. He began to smell smoke but didn’t see it inside his home.

“I walked out the front door, all the firefighters there pulled me out,” Rutkowski said as the scene was active, standing with a friend out of harm's way. “Out front, it was ridiculous. I saw the smoke and the flames.”

Firefighters mounted an interior and exterior attack to knock the flames back and prevent the blaze from spreading further along in the row of homes. They ran hoses into some of the buildings and used ladder two trucks to access the roofs and cut holes to ventilate the structures.

Franklin Street is a narrow one-way. Parking is permitted on-street on both sides. It made for a congested scene. There is no alley separating backyards on Franklin and its parallel street to the west, Shamokin, limiting emergency vehicle access. Firefighters hopped fences or ran through breezeways and in at least one spot, removed some fencing to improve access for hoses.

At one point, smoke settled between the burning homes and an old lumber yard building directly across the street, turning the scene gray and limiting visibility.

North Franklin Street and the streets immediately surrounding the fire scene were snaked with fire hose connected to hydrants and engines. Rising temperatures and humidity set in early as the sun rose. Late-morning temperatures crept into the 90s Fahrenheit.

A hose from one ladder truck was used to soak the fire from above while fire crews aimed hoses at the blaze from ground level to the front and rear of the structures. The rear of 12-20 N. Franklin were largely engulfed, burning clear through portions of the roofs of at least 16-18 N. Franklin.

At 6:45 a.m., fire officials sounded truck sirens directing all firefighters to evacuate from inside the structures to battle from the exterior.

Crews had the fire knocked down by 8:30 a.m.

The seven properties cited by fire officials are bookended by additional row homes, some of which may have sustained smoke damages.

Nicole Bainbridge lives in one of the fringe homes at the scene, 26 N. Franklin St., with her fiance and their dog. The couple slept, too, when a neighbor called to alert them to the blaze spreading towards their home.

“As I woke up, you could smell the fire,” Bainbridge said, standing safely across the street watching firefighters work. She expressed gratitude to the volunteers on scene, thanking them for their efforts.

Some 30 individual units were assigned to the fire, according to the county’s public incident webpage, including the entirety of the Shamokin Fire Bureau and its chiefs and fire police. Additional manpower and apparatus from Coal Township, Overlook, Atlas, Mount Carmel, Elysburg, Kulpmont, Sunbury, Upper Augusta Township, Catawissa and Danville assisted along with some departments from Schuylkill County. City residents and local businesses donated food and water for first responders and the American Red Cross assisted the fire victims.

Shamokin Fire Chief Bruce Rogers credited the mutual aid turnout with preventing the severity of the fire from worsening.

“Mutual aid played a big role here. At the time of day, we don’t have many firefighters around,” Rogers said. “Chief Jeffery called for help quick and he called for a lot of help.”

“The heat played a big factor. We knew it was going to be hot and humid today. We called extra people just because of that. It’s a pretty strenuous job, and wearing 100 pounds of gear, air pack and everything, these guys tire out quickly,” Rogers said.

Gas and electric utilities shut off service to the homes at the scene. Fire crews remained on scene into the afternoon to respond to any rekindled flames.

Watson moved in and out of the homes, visible through burned-out windows and doors as he sifted through rubble. Assisting Watson were Ray Siko, city police patrolman and fire investigator, along with fire chiefs on scene.