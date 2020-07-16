SUNBURY — A Lancaster architect will now design the Shikellamy Area School District’s Chief Shikellamy project after a 6-3 vote during a special meeting Thursday night.
Schrader Group Architecture LLC., of Lancaster, will now be paid $259,669 for plans to add 13 classrooms and 19,000 square feet onto Chief Shikellamy Elementary School, in Upper Augusta.
The board also unanimously approved a month-to-month plan to return to school amid the coronavirus pandemic, which includes giving parents the option of sending children to in-person classes or participating in the K-12 virtual academy the district offers.
Superintendent Jason Bendle and board President Wendy Wiest told nearly 300 callers on ZOOM the plan will change month to month, and Bendle said it could change day-to-day.
“This is a fluid plan,” he said. “We don’t know what happens next and we will continue to follow the guidelines set forth by the state.”
Some of the highlights in the 53-page plan include constant sanitizing in high traffic areas, requiring face masks when the recommended 6 feet of social distancing is not possible, and having students bring their own water bottles to school.
Desks will be equipped with sneeze guards, students will eat staggered lunches and no longer be allowed to serve themselves. The plan is located for parents to read on the Shikellamy School District’s website.
After the reopening plan was adopted, directors took several phone calls from concerned parents about the board moving forward and voting to hire an architect for the Chief Shikellamy building project.
The project is expected to cost a total of $3.5-$3.8 million when complete, Bendle said.
“I am asking the board to table this and slow down,” parent Tara Sprenkel said. “We are in a pandemic and this is not the time to be making these decisions.”
Sprenkel — along with fellow parents Shawn Colescott, Julie Stiner and Jennifer Bonaventura — raised concerns about the board making decisions without being able to host in-person public meetings.
Colescott asked the board to table the vote and slow down until the pandemic is over.
Bonaventura said that the public should be able to be in-person and discuss the decisions being made by the board.
“Now is not the time for this,” Benaventura told the board before the vote on hiring an architect.
Director Slade Shreck agreed.
Shreck said the timing wasn’t right to make this decision and that the plans do not include a new access road to the school, which only has one road leading the building.
“I just felt we should slow this down right now,” Shreck said.
Director Jenna Eister-Whitaker said the board should hold off amid the pandemic.
“At this point in time, I feel with the current events with COVID-19, this is a reckless decision and I would have loved to give taxpayers more time to weigh in,” she said. “I believe that reopening schools is more important to me at this point. There was no problem with taking a step back and reevaluate things at a later date.”
Wiest, Director Jennifer Wetzel and fellow board members Lori Garman and Gretchen Walter, Jeff Balestrini and newest member David Persing voted to approve the hiring of Schrader Group Articticure LLC.
Voting no were directors Shreck, Eister-Whitaker and Mike Erb.
The construction project would turn Beck Elementary into a district administration building, a building for sixth through 12th grades of the virtual academy and a portion would be rented out to the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit for $93,000 per year. Oaklyn and Priestley Elementary Schools would become the district’s kindergarten through second-grade buildings, Chief Shikellamy Elementary would be the district’s third-through-fifth grade building. The middle and high schools would be unchanged.
The district would attempt to sell the current administration building on Packer Island.
The moves, expected to be in place for the start of the 2021-22 school year, are expected to save the district $1.5 million, according to a consulting firm’s recommendations.