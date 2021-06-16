SUNBURY — Sixty-three members of the Shikellamy School District Educational Support Professionals Association have been furloughed.
At Wednesday's school board meeting, directors voted 6-3 to outsource the services after the union and the district could not come to an agreement.
Directors Jenna Eister-Whitaker, Lori Garman and Dave Persing voted against outsourcing, while Directors Wendy Wiest, Jennifer Wetzel, Gretchen Walters, Mike Erb, Slade Shreck and Jeff Balestrini all voted in favor of the move.
"We are now out of jobs," Shikellamy Education Support Professionals Association (SESPA) President Jody Kovaschetz said. "It's a shame that this has happened."
In February, the district received a proposal to subcontract the professional services from an outside agency, ESS, of New Jersey, which board members originally said would be $725,000 less expensive than what the district pays to the union employees, according to district officials.
ESS representative Chris Jones was present Wednesday, but when asked to comment he denied being employed by ESS. Superintendent Jason Bendle said after the meeting he was unsure why the representative misled the media about who he was.
As the vote took place, the crowd of about 60, all wearing red to symbolize "stop," thanked Eister-Whitaker, Persing and Garman.
"We thank all three of them," Kovaschetz said. "Jenna (Eister-Whitaker) said she was against this from the beginning and she stuck to her guns."
After the meeting was over, the crowd became a bit more vocal outside the high school, yelling at various board members.
Persing and Eister-Whitaker were greeted with applause as members of the union hugged and shed tears.
"As of July 1, my 23 years with the district are now over," Kovaschetz said.
Eister-Whitaker said she wished there was a resolution but she decided when the issue first came up she knew it was going to be detrimental to the students and community.
"I truly hoped there would be a better outcome," Eister-Whitaker said. "I feel for everyone involved, especially the children."
Directors released a timeline of events that outlined negotiation meetings and an offer by the board to increase wages from $14.50 an hour maximum starting wage to $15.
The district also said it lowered the target savings needed for the union to keep work in-house to $2.5 million over five years.
Directors tasked the union with meeting that savings amount or agreeing to subcontract the services.
The union said it was impossible to find the money because workers would have to take pay cuts.
Kovaschetz said the 63-person union was only seeking a fair deal with modest wage increases. The union has been working without a contract since last year.
Kovaschetz said school board members weren't telling the public the truth about why the union keeps rejecting offers.
Removing the no-subcontracting clause, giving up a right to file a grievance, finding a way for the union to give back the money and health care benefit reductions were issues that neither union nor the district budged on.
Business Manager Brian Manning said the district paid $2.047 million to the support staff.
Kovaschetz said she is unsure who in the union would apply with ESS on July 1.
Kovashetz said the union will continue to fight the district and has an arbitration hearing scheduled in September because they believe directors were not allowed to ask for proposals for outsourcing.
Based on the 2020-21 CSIU region survey, secretaries averaged $17.18 per hour in Valley school districts, Manning said. The survey used only current pay rates and did not indicate differences in longevity or experience by district, he said.
Manning said Shikellamy's secretaries average $20.22 per hour.
Special education aides in the region average $13.33, while Shikellamy averaged $16.98 per hour, Manning said.
"We will continue to fight this but as of now, we are officially done," Kovashetz said. "I feel bad for the kids and our community. This move will have an effect on our students."