Former Danville coach Jim Keiser will lead the Shikellamy Braves football team in 2020.
School directors voted 6-3 Thursday night to hire Keiser.
Directors Jenna Eister-Whitaker, Slade Shreck and Gretchen Walter voted against the hire, while directors Wendy Wiest, Scott Karpinski, Lori Garman, Mike Erb, Jennifer Wetzel and Jeff Balestrini voted in favor.
"I voted against the hire based on information I received prior to Mr. Keiser's interview," Eister-Whitaker said. "He is now the head coach and I support our football players and district and I wish him well."
Keiser, who was not Shikellamy's first choice, resigned as Danville coach three games into the 2019 season.
Shikellamy originally offered the job to Upper Dauphin High School head coach Kent Smeltz, but Smeltz turned down the position last week.
Keiser was then brought in for a second interview by the board on Tuesday.
Keiser was in his 11th season at Danville when he resigned in September just three games into the year. He was suspended after the season opener and resigned two weeks later.
Keiser was 84-39 during his career at Danville.
During the meeting where his resignation was accepted, board member Joel Klena, reading from a statement following the public comments, said Keiser turned in his resignation after the district presented him with the results of an “in-depth investigation” completed by the district administration. Klena said the conclusion of the investigation was “based on written statements from more than 15 individuals.” He said the investigation found continued concern regarding inappropriate language.
Keiser was also suspended for one game in 2018 for a sideline argument with an assistant coach.
Keiser was present for the hiring and said he was thrilled for the opportunity.
"I look forward to being here and I am looking forward to getting started," he said.
The other contender for the job was Shikellamy teacher and current assistant football coach Ron Pratt. Pratt said he was notified by Bendle and Athletic Director Tim Foor on Tuesday night that he did not get the position.
Pratt, who also oversees the Sunbury Community Pool, has been with the district and coaching for nearly 30 years.
Walter declined to comment on why she voted no. Shreck said Shikellamy has to move on.
"Hopefully we can have a winning program under coach Keiser for the Shikellamy students," Shreck said.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the district looks forward to Keiser continuing to develop the program.
"Football is not about one single player," Bendle said. "It is about the strength of a team. Shikellamy looks forward to coach Keiser continuing to develop our players as a team."
Bendle said Keiser's staff was not yet hired and will be put on a future agenda to be considered for hire.