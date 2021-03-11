SUNBURY — A threatening phone call made to the Shikellamy High School on a recorded line directed toward the Middle School has caused the district to finish the day on "restrictive movement," according to Superintendent Jason Bendle.a
Bendle said the call came to the high school Thursday morning and was immediately brought to the attention of the Sunbury and Northumberland police.
Bendle said he could not disclose what the threat was, but he placed all schools in the district on restrictive movement for the remainder of the day. Restrictive movement for students means students will remain in the classrooms they are currently in for the rest of the school day, Bendle said.
Parents will be able to pick their children up at dismissal time of 2:45 p.m. and students will be escorted out of the school and police will be on the scene, Bendle said.
A recording of the message was turned over to the police. Sunbury Chief Brad Hare said an investigation is underway.
Bendle said the caller didn't use a name but district officials acted quickly.
"The district and police worked together and all students are safe," he said. "Police informed us they have the matter under control at this time."
Shikellamy records all calls made to the district, Bendle said.
Hare said he could not disclose any more details and that the matter is a joint investigation between Sunbury and Northumberland police.