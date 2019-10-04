SUNBURY — Only two of nine Valley school districts denied Right to Know requests after the Shikellamy and Selinsgrove officials complied Friday to a request seeking text messages and emails from paid coaches.
The Shamokin Area School District and Line Mountain Area School District have denied the request. Line Mountain Superintendent Dave Campbell denied comment on why the district chose to deny the request. Shamokin Area School District officials continue to not respond to repeated requests for comment from The Daily Item.
Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said on Friday the district originally denied the request as a precautionary measure but has since decided to comply because "it is a good exercise for the district."
"We are in the process of investigated technologies that will better provide the district with record of communication with athletic teams and employees across the district," Bendle said.
Bendle said he is gathering the information and will issue a report after he is completed.
"This will take some time, but we are in the process," he said.
Shikellamy school directors Jenna Eister-Whitaker and Slade Shreck said they were happy the district was complying with the request.
Also on Friday the Selinsgrove Area School District Right to Know Officer Susie McCollum complied with the request.
The Daily Item had appealed Shikellamy's original decision to the state Office of Open Records but withdrew on Friday once the district agreed to provide the information.
On Aug. 21 and 22, The Daily Item requested, through the state Right to Know Law, emails and text messages from paid coaches for nine Valley school districts.
Milton, Lewisburg, Mount Carmel, Warrior Run, Shikellamy and Selinsgrove have all complied with the request. Mifflinburg is the final district that is still under a 30-day extension to answer.
"We have nothing to hide," Warrior Run School District Superintendent Alan Hack said.
Milton officials responded and provided text messages and emails which showed all policies and procedures are being followed. District officials said the request was time-consuming but worth the effort.
The newspaper has appealed Shamokin and Line Mountain’s decision to the state Office of Open records.