SUNBURY — After failed negotiations, the Shikellamy Education Support Professionals Association will launch a strike on Friday morning, according to union President Jody Kovaschetz.
Kovaschetz said Superintendent Jason Bendle was informed by email of the strike Tuesday night. Bendle said he received an email about a work stoppage on Friday by the support group. Bendle did not release any other statements.
The union represents the district's classroom aides and secretaries. Superintendent Jason Bendle said this morning the strike will not impact schools' day-to-day operations. They will remain open, he said.
“The district is being unreasonable with demands on our union, and unrealistic on us,” Kovaschetz said Tuesday night. “They (the school board) don’t seem to be willing to compromise and keep threatening to subcontract our jobs so we feel they think we have no value.”
According to district solicitor Mike Levin, the school board and the union have been negotiating a new contract since January 2020.
Negotiations fell through and both sides were at a standstill leaving the district to ask for a professional service company to submit proposals to fill the spots of aides and secretaries, according to Levin.
Directors listened to proposals from outside agencies but nothing was decided or voted on, according to Director Slade Shreck.
“The only people that get affected with this are the students,” Shreck said. “The students are going to suffer and it’s not fair. We are still negotiating and we have not come to the end. We are transparent with everything on our website about this process.”
Levin said he informed Kovaschetz the district was clear that it will not agree to any wage increases until it can implement the new health care proposals.
Kovaschetz said the union was asking for a 75-cents-per-hour raise but dropped to 60 cents to which the district only would agree on a 30-cent raise.
She said the district also is trying to cap salaries which means people that are going to be working in the district would be capped for nearly 20 years of service.
Kovaschetz previously told the board at a public meeting that if the district gets its way she would get a $546 raise per year, with $479 of it going to health care and her co-pay would double and that she would actually lose money.
“The school board wants all or none,” she said. “We want to negotiate.”
Kovaschetz said the 65 union members want to continue to negotiate and come to a compromise.
The district offered 30 cents an hour pay increases with a cap at $18 per hour except for those making more than $18 as they would be grandfathered, according to the documents on the Shikellamy School District website.
“It is their (the union’s) right to strike,” Director Jenna Eister-Whitaker said Tuesday night. “I hope at some point we can come to a resolution that’s best for our students.”
Kovaschetz said the group plans on forming the picket line in front of the Shikellamy Administration Building on Packer Island at 9 a.m. Friday morning.
According to the public salaries, one member of the union who is earning $21.05 per hour, is making $81,938 with benefits, which breaks down to $39.39 per hour. Not all employees receive the same benefits, according to Levin.
Levin said the total cost to the district with the 70 employees’ salaries and benefits comes to $2.047 million, per year. The district’s total budget is approximately $50 million. The district plans on raising taxes 2 mills in their upcoming budget.
Shikellamy School directors have their regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday night.