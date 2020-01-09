SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District and the Shikellamy Education Association are now in agreement on a new teacher's contract for the next five years after it was approved unanimously Thursday night.
"The contract represents a great deal of sacrifice and cooperation between the Shikellamy Education Association and the school board," teacher's union lead negotiator Ingrid Howard said. "It acknowledges the current economic climate at Shikellamy and guarantees labor rest. Both negotiating teams worked very diligently to reach an agreement."
According to the contract, teachers will go from a zero deductible for health insurance to paying $250 for a single person or $750 for a family plan for 2020 and 2021. In 2022, teachers will pay $190 for a single person and $565 for a family plan. In 2023 and 2024, it goes back to a zero deductible.
Teachers also received a 3 percent increase in pay.
Teachers will now have to attend open houses from the scheduled start time to the scheduled end time in exchange for the same amount of early release on a student half day.
Personal day cap will not exceed five total days at the start of any school year, according to the contract.
The district's lead negotiator was Director Scott Karpinski.
"This took a lot of time and long hours," he said. "I thank my team and Dr. Bendle or we'd still be trying to get this contract done. It was a lot of hard work and not easy to make both sides happy."
Bendle said the contract was fair for both the union and the district.
New vice principal
Directors also unanimously approved the hiring of David Bacher as the high school vice principal at a salary of $100,249.
Bacher is the current administrative director of Columbia-Montour Area Vocational Technical School in Bloomsburg.
His contract with Shikellamy will begin in 60 days or upon release of his contract with the vocational school.
Bacher replaces Brandy Wiest, who resigned from the district in November.
"I am excited to get started and excited to be part of the Shikellamy School District," Bacher said. "I look forward to being part of the team and being involved with the community."
Preliminary budget
Directors Wendy Wiest and Scott Karpinski addressed the district’s preliminary budget, which is $2.7 million short for the 2020-21 school year.
Wiest said the budget was unacceptable and directors need to look at every line item. Karpinski said the district was $2 million shy last year. That resulted in a 3.5 mill tax increase and cost property owners about $60 in the increase.
Director Slade Shreck said the district needs to "roll up its sleeves and get to work."
"We need to start looking at everything," he said.
Business Manager Dave Sinopoli told the board last week that the estimated revenue for the upcoming budget would be $49.826 million while expenditures would be $52.522 million.
“The district has quite a bit of work to do from now until June to increase revenues and decrease expenditures,” Bendle said.
Shreck said he hopes the board will start to discuss Pennsylvania School Code Act 24, which would replace the current occupational tax the district imposes and put another $800,000 into the budget, Shreck said.
Shreck said the $800,000 is the uncollected tax from last year.
Currently, the district sends out a tax bill and the amount individuals pay is based on that person’s profession, Shreck said. But if a person decides to not pay the bill, or move, or just not work anymore, that money is hardly ever collected.
If the district chooses to go with Act 24, the district would receive the money from a person’s paycheck based on the salary they earn.
Directors would need to agree to put Act 24 on the May ballot. Then taxpayers would either vote for the change or vote no and leave it the way it is, according to law.
“I am in favor of putting it on the ballot,” Shreck said.
Earned income taxes are often collected directly from taxpayers’ paychecks where they work as a percentage of their pay.