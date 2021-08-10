PennDOT officials will determine what to do about a sinkhole that opened up Tuesday on Route 901 in Coal Township, according to Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano.
Schiccatano said PennDOT was contacted as soon as commissioners were made aware of the problem, which shut down Route 901 between 11 a.m. and 3:35 p.m.
“We will wait to meet with PennDOT and they will decide what is next,” he said. “They will decide on the next steps and to see what needs to be done at this point.”
Scicchitano said he is unsure if the road would be closed, and if it is for how long.
“It is up to them (PennDOT)” he said. “We will wait to hear what the state says.”
The beach ball-sized hole covers part of the shoulder of the driving lane and stretches into the berm. The underground subsidence spreads more than six feet down and also goes back under the road many use as a shortcut from Route 61 in Coal Township to Route 54 in Mount Carmel Township.
The county Emergency Management Agency and PennDOT both said in separate news releases drivers should use Route 61 and Route 54 to detour around the incident near Excelsior in Coal Township.