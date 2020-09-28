SUNBURY — Six residents are displaced and one was treated at the hospital after a two-alarm fire broke out Monday morning on Ridge Avenue in the city.
Sunbury Fire Chief Brad Wertz said the Red Cross is assisting the residents.
Wertz said fire officials are investigating and are expected to be on scene most of the day.
Wertz said the homeowner was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, to be treated because the individual was in "shock" over the fire.
The call first came out at around 7:15 a.m. when residents nearby began to see smoke coming from the double home, fire officials said.
Wertz said the home at 209 Ridge Ave., now has heavy fire damage from the basement and the first floor the other half of the home suffered from smoke and water damage.
Wertz said firefighters did a great job containing the fire and the blaze does not appear suspicious.
Assisting at the scene were fire departments from Sunbury, Northumberland, Upper Augusta, Shamokin Dam, Shamokin, Middleburg, Lewisburg, Herndon and Mifflinburg. The Americus Ambulance Co., was also on scene. Sunbury Fire Police also responded to the scene to control traffic.