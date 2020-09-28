SUNBURY — Six residents are homeless — one had to be treated at the hospital — and six cats died in a two-alarm fire Monday morning on Ridge Avenue.
Sunbury Fire Chief Brad Wertz said the Red Cross is assisting the residents and are still searching for two of 10 cats that lived at the home at 209-211 Ridge Ave.
Two other cats were found alive, Wertz said. The Upper Augusta Fire Department delivered a new pet lizard to one of the children inside the home because officials believed one had perished. Wertz said during the investigation the lizard was found alive and it was also returned to the child.
Wertz said the homeowner was in shock over the fire and was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, to be treated.
The first 911 call was made at around 7:15 a.m., when residents nearby began to see smoke coming from the double home, fire officials said.
Wertz said the home at 209 Ridge Ave. sustained heavy fire damage from the basement and the first floor. The other half of the home sustained smoke and water damage.
Firefighters were commended by Wertz for containing the fire.
He said the cause of the fire is undetermined, but it does not appear to be suspicious.
Nearly 70 firefighters responded to the early morning call. Assisting at the scene were fire departments from Sunbury, Northumberland, Upper Augusta, Shamokin Dam, Shamokin, Middleburg, Lewisburg, Herndon and Mifflinburg. The Americus Ambulance Co. was also on scene. Sunbury Fire Police also responded to help control traffic.
Wertz said he was thankful for all the assisting units.
"I would like to thank all of the units for the past few weeks on helping the Sunbury Fire Department," he said.