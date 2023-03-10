Several PIAA playoff basketball games scheduled for tonight have been moved back to Saturday.
The PIAA has started shifting some games around across the state as the expected snowstorm begins to spread from west to east across Pennsylvania.
The boys playoff doubleheader scheduled for tonight in Lewisburg has been moved back to tomorrow.
The Boys Basketball state playoff game scheduled for tonight has been postponed until tomorrow, Saturday, at 5:30pm. Tickets purchased will be accepted.— Shamokin Area Athletics (@ShamokinSports) March 10, 2023
On Saturday, Northumberland Christian's boys will play Forest City at 6 p.m. with the Lewisburg boys meeting Littlestown at 7:30 p.m.
Shamokin's boys will now head to Valley View on Saturday for a 5:30 p.m. tip.
In Class 3A girls, Mount Carmel will now host Holy Redeemer at 4 p.m. That game was originally scheduled for tonight.
