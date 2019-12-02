The National Weather Service forecast an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow in the Valley today with up to four inches in some areas and overall storm totals at 3-6 inches, but the storm hasn't affected some parts of the Susquehanna Valley.
The advisory called for snowfall to occasionally be "moderately heavy in intensity," according to the alert. But the snow has stopped in Sunbury and little to no accumulation was reported in other areas, including Danville and Shamokin.
The advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Areas still receiving snow should see it taper off late this afternoon and evening, according to the weather service. Travel conditions could be very difficult in affected areas.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways.