MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS— An early morning fire destroyed an unoccupied ranch-style home in Perry Township and shut down a portion of Route 35 for hours Tuesday.
A passer-by noticed the fire at 1097 Route 35 at about 4:30 a.m. and notified authorities, Fremont Fire Chief Nick Weader said.
Firefighters arrived within five minutes of the call but they could not reach the blaze from the interior, he said.
"The fire was through the roof at the time of my arrival," Weader said. "It was in the kitchen and living room area and just spread through the attic. There were no good access points and it was so far along."
No one was in the home when the fire broke out.
Fremont Fire Co. was joined by volunteers from Freeburg, Richfield, Middleburg, Point Trevorton and Liverpool.
State police fire marshal James Nizinski ruled the blaze undetermined until further investigation, Weader said.
A portion of Route 35 between Route 104 and Maneval Road just west of Mount Pleasant Mills in Perry Township, Snyder County, was closed for about six hours by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation as firefighters battled the blaze.
Weader said the road had to be closed to allow firefighters to shuttle water from a creek in Mount Pleasant Mills to the burning structure.