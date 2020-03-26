Snydertown Road has reopened, more than 7 hours after a tractor-trailer rolled on its side, dumping debris across both lanes of the road.
According to emergency radio communications, the crash occurred in Upper Augusta Township near 2237 Snydertown Road just after 6 a.m. The road was closed from Anthracite Road to the Sunbury city limit as crews cleaned up a large amount of debris that was dumped out of the back of truck
A detour was in place using Main Street, Route 61 and Black Mills Road, according to PennDOT.
The road was closed until after 2 p.m. to allow for cleanup.