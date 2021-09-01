The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for 17 Pennsylvania counties, including all four in the Valley until 6 p.m. this afternoon.
As of noon, radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.25 inches per hour. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
PennDOT has reduced speeds to 55 mph along Interstate 80 all across District 3.
Other roads impacted by localized flooding today, include:
Route 61 between the intersection with Maple Road in Shamokin, Coal Township and Anthracite Road in Upper Augusta Township. Detour using Route 890, Black Mills Road, Snydertown Road, and Eleventh Street is in place.
Reagan Street in Sunbury between Third Street and Second Street in Sunbury.
In Snyder County, Millrace Race Road is closed between the intersection with Heister Valley Road and the intersection with Route 35 in Perry Township.
According to PPL's outage map, power is out to 208 homes or businesses in the Valley as of 3:30 p.m. There are 175 homes in Northumberland County without power, 14 in Snyder, 11 in Montour and eight in Union County as of 1:20 p.m.
Country Cupboard in Lewisburg announced it will close early today due to the rain. The restaurant and gift shop will close at 2 p.m. Officials said they hope to resume normal hours on Thursday.
Street of Shops in Lewisburg will also close at 3 p.m. today due and Rusty Rail Brewing Co., in Mifflinburg is closed all day due to localized flooding.
In Montour County, the Hilltop Bar & Grill will be closed today with plans to reopen for normal hours on Thursday.
Schools dismiss early
Midd-West School District announced this morning it is closing for the day with up to 6 inches of rain forecast to fall across parts of the state.
Several other Valley schools are dismissing early. The Shikellamy School District will be dismissing early, according to Superintendent Jason Bendle. Bendle said the first schools to be dismissed will be Chief Elementary at 12:30 p.m. along with Beck Elementary. Bendle said the high school will be out at 12:40 p.m. and the middle school at 12:50 p.m., while Priestley and Oaklyn will dismiss at 1 p.m.
"It's better to be safe than sorry," Bendle said.
Danville Area will dismiss students two hours early today, officials said, moving up an earlier announcement of a one-hour early departure.Mifflinburg will dismiss its high/middle school students at 11:45 a.m. and the elementary and intermediate students at 12:45 p.m.
Line Mountain will dismiss students from its elementary school at 11 a.m. and from the middle/high school at noon. At Mount Carmel, students at the high/middle school will dismissed at 12:28 p.m.; Pre-K at 1 p.m.; elementary school walkers at 1:15 p.m. and busing students at 1:20 p.m.
Shamokin Area School District announced that all district schools would dismiss early today due to forecasted rainfall amounts and potential flooding. The middle-high school will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. followed by the elementary school at 1 p.m.
Southern Columbia will dismiss at 11 a.m. and the school's meet the teacher night has been canceled.
Reagan Street underpass in Sunbury is also closed this morning. Part of the street was already closed for construction work, but the underpass was open before this morning's closure.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.