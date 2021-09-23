Danville Area School District will dismiss students two hours early today due to flooding, according to an alert from the district.
All after-school activities, including sports, are still scheduled to take place, school officials said.
A handful of roads in PennDOT's District 3 — including two in Snyder County — are closed this morning due to flooding or downed trees and utilities.
Additionally, PPL reports that more than 1,400 customers are without power, including 1,306 in Snyder County.
PPL's outage map shows 1,410 customers are in the dark as of 11 a.m., including 1,320 in Snyder County, 29 in Northumberland, 45 in Montour and 16 in Union.
In Montour County, Mahoning Township officials have shut down a portion of Bloom Road near Woodbine Lane due to flooding
The following roads are closed in the region:
Columbia County
- Mount Pleasant Road/Green Creek Roas between Millertown Road and McWilliams Road in Mount Pleasant Township for downed utilities.
Snyder County
- Route 35 between Greenville Road and Flint Hill Road in Washington Township for flooding.
- Iron Bridge Road between Paxtonville Road and Furnace Road in Franklin Township for flooding.
Lycoming County
- Warrensville Road between East Third Street and Four Mile Drive in Loyalsock Township for downed utilities.
Union County
- Route 44 between Mill Road in Washington Township, Lycoming County and Route 15 in Gregg Township, Union County for flooding. Detour will be Elimsport Road and Route 15.
North 15th Street between St. Mary Street and Terrace Drive in Lewisburg Borough, Union County, closed due to flooding from Limestone/Bull Run.
PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.