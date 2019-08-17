SHAMOKIN — Jeff May lay resting in a deep sleep in his bedroom as flames quickly spread through his South Market Street home overnight Saturday and says if it weren’t for his son, he may not have made it out alive.
Hunter May, 26, woke from sleep himself as he laid on a living room couch at 634 S. Market St. and acted fast to awake his father, Jeff May said.
“I was sound asleep. I’d have never known,” the elder May said, watching his home burn down as he sat on a neighbor’s porch directly across the street.
The Mays escaped unharmed with nothing more than the little clothes they slept in. They roused neighbors from 628 S. Market St. and alerted them to the fire, Jeff May said.
Northumberland County 911 dispatched crews to the scene at 4:13 a.m. for the reported two-alarm house fire.
Patrolman Ray Siko was among the first emergency responders on scene. He said all residents were out of 634 S. Market St. and neighboring 628 S. Market St. when he first arrived.
According to Northumberland County property records, Joe Haner owns 628 S. Market St.
Fire engulfed 634 S. Market St. from back to front, rising from a rear second-floor roof, spreading to the north side and burning through the interior to the home's front windows and door. Heavy flames illuminated a thick column of smoke that could be made out in the pre-dawn sky blocks away.
Firefighters worked to knock down the blaze and contain flames spreading to 628 S. Market St. The neighboring home took on some damage but avoided being engulfed.
Flames continued to burn through 634 S. Market St. more than one hour after crews were dispatched to the scene.
The home is at the end of the hilly street and is on the edge of a wooded stretch. The block dead-ends just a few feet south of the fire scene. Fire hoses snaked the streets as crews mounted an exterior attack.
A ladder truck stationed at the home's front allowed firefighters to access the roof at 628 S. Market and later blasted water onto the roof of 634 S. Market from above. A second ladder truck stationed to the rear of the scene down hill along the narrow Hillside Avenue and soaked the blaze at the back of 634 S. Market.
Firefighters had the fire under control before 5:45 a.m. and had it extinguished after 6 a.m. They searched for hot spots to extinguish. Heavy smoke continued to rise from the rear of the second floor even as it was under control.
The exterior roof collapsed and the home appears to be a total loss.
Jeff May thought about the photos inside his charred home of his late wife, Sandy, who died of cancer in September 2011. He wondered if any would be left to salvage. He thought about all the toys stored in his attic that belonged to his two children, now adults. He said the home was insured.
“I came out of the house with nothing. I didn’t have time to do anything,” Jeff May said.
Terry Malett of 633 S. Market St. gave the Mays shirts, shorts and socks to wear not long after they escaped their burning home. He passed out cold water to neighbors from 628 S. Market St.
Malett slept on a couch inside his own home when he was awoken by what he thought were firecrackers.
“I came out to see what was going on and I saw the flames,” Malett said.
Jeff May sipped at a mug of coffee as a friend of his son’s called him “dad” and offered to help in any way he could. He rested in a plastic chair on Malett’s porch. As he looked across the street, he said he’d lived in the home since 1984.
“I came out front and looked and flames were spreading up the side,” Jeff May said. “If it wasn’t for my son, I wouldn't have known.”