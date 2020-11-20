HERSHEY — Southern Columbia barely got into the girls soccer district playoffs, earning the eighth seed in an eight-team tournament. Now they are PIAA champions for the second time in three years.
Sophomore Loren Gehret scored two first-half goals and the Tigers held previously unbeaten Greensburg Central Catholic scoreless in the second half to claim the PIAA Class A girls soccer title, 2-1, at Hersheypark Stadium on Friday.
Gehret scored 10 minutes after Greensburg Central Catholic equalized, hitting a long long volley from more than 30 yards out to put Southern ahead with 2:13 to go in the first half. Neither team scored after that as the Tigers, who needed to win their final regular-season game just to reach the playoffs, won the second state title in program history.
Gehret got the Tigers on the first before Greensburg Central Catholic equalized with 13 minutes left. Gehret then scored her 35th goal of the year on a long chip-shot to put the Tigers back in front.