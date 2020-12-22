Southern Columbia running back Gavin Garcia was named the state's 2A Player of the Year by the Pennsylvania Football Writers.
Garcia, a junior, helped lead the Tigers to their fourth state title in a row. He was one of four Southern Columbia players on the 2A all-state team selected by the state's football writers, while Line Mountain had a pair of honorees.
Danville, a state semifinalist for the first time, put three players on the 3A team, including senior quarterback K.J. Riley and sophomores Carson Persing and Mason Raup.
Southern's other honorees were on defense with one player at each level. Defensive lineman Derek Berlitz, linebacker Wade Kerstetter and defensive back Jake Davis were also named to the team. Davis and Kerstetter are seniors; Berlitz is a junior.
Garcia rushed 1,921 yards and 30 touchdowns in 12 games, leading the Tigers to fourth-straight PIAA title and the program’s 11th under Pa.’s all-time winningest coach, Jim Roth. Garcia accounted for three of Southern Columbia’s four touchdowns of more than 65 yards, finishing with 212 yards rushing and 98 yards receiving in a 42-14 victory Wilmington.
Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian was named the state coach of the year.
Line Mountain's Garret Laudenslager and Dominick Bridi were also all-state selections. Laudenslager was picked as an offensive athlete, while Bridi was a selection on the defensive line.
Riley led Danville to the District 4 3A title with a win over previously unbeaten Montoursville, which put four players on the team. Riley ends his career as Danville's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns.
Persing and Raup were the only two sophomores on the team. Raup finished with a team-high 123 tackles, including 26 for loss. Persing caught 61 passes for a school-record 1,225 yards. He has 22 career TD catches in his first two varsity seasons.
Pennsylvania Football Writers 2A All-State team
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Johnny Gilchrist, Riverside -- 5-10, 185 senior
Will Spochart, Berlin Brothersvalley -- 6-3, 175 senior
Logan Pfister, Chestnut Ridge -- 6-2, 189 senior
Jack Krug, Brookville -- 6-0, 195 senior
Running Back
Josh Hough, Beaver Falls -- 6-3, 230 senior
Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia -- 5-9, 190 junior
Darren Miller, Wilmington -- 5-11, 185 senior
Anthony Stallworth, Farrell -- 6-0, 195 junior
Zack Miller, South Williamsport -- 5-10, 175 senior
Ethan Susen, Wilmington -- 5-9, 170 senior
Wide Receiver
Matt Whysong, Chestnut Ridge -- 6-0, 171 junior
Brice Butler, Farrell -- 5-9, 175 senior
Klay Fitzroy, Apollo-Ridge -- 6-4, 198 senior
Tight End
Mason Leib, Penns Valley -- 6-0, 210 senior
Offensive Line
Connor Vass-Gal, Wilmington -- 6-2, 320 senior
Gary Satterwhite III, Farrell -- 6-3, 295 senior
Mitchell Myers, Beaver Falls -- 6-2, 222 senior
Jacob Chimiak, Wilmington -- 6-2, 315 senior
Mitch Miles, Laurel -- 6-4, 295 senior
Weston Phanco, Wilmington -- 6-2, 280 senior
Athlete
Zach Mallon, Bellwood-Antis -- 6-2, 190 senior
Kellen Stahl, Richland -- 5-11, 185 junior
Garret Laudenslager, Line Mountain -- 6-2, 200 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Spencer Perry, Neshannock -- 6-5, 230 senior
Connor Rager, Richland -- 6-3, 270 senior
Dominick Bridi, Line Mountain -- 6-1, 215 senior
Derek Berlitz, Southern Columbia -- 6-1, 225 junior
Linebacker
Wade Kerstetter, Southern Columbia -- 5-11, 210 senior
Tyler Jones, Beaver Falls -- 5-9, 185 senior
Taidon Strickland, Farrell -- 6-0, 210 junior
Nathan Waltman, Karns City -- 6-5, 240 senior
Ian Eckenrode, Cambria Heights -- 6-1, 195 senior
Diontae Givens, Sto-Rox -- 6-1, 230 senior
Defensive Back
Caelen Bender, Wilmington -- 5-10, 190 senior
Aaron Willis, Windber -- 6-0, 165 senior
Darius Bruce, Westinghouse -- 6-0, 187 senior
Jake Davis, Southern Columbia -- 5-11, 165 senior
Specialist
Brady Glessner, Berlin Brothersvalley -- 5-7, 133 senior
Athlete
Mason Reed, Wilmington -- 6-0, 170 senior
Cole Serfass, Palmerton -- 6-3, 200 sophomore
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia
COACH OF THE YEAR: Brandon Phillian, Wilmington
2020 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 3A All-State Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Michael Henwood, Hickory -- 6-2, 175 senior
K.J. Riley, Danville -- 6-1, 195 senior
Jeff Hoenstine, Central Martinsburg -- 5-10, 171 sophomore
Jake Hall, North Schuylkill -- 6-0, 215 junior
Ameer Dudley, Central Valley -- 6-2, 196 senior
Running Back
Zane Janiszewski, Western Wayne -- 5-11, 195 senior
Matt Frauen, Notre Dame-Green Pond -- 6-1, 190 senior
Rocco Pulizzi, Montoursville -- 6-0, 190 junior
Josh Chowansky, North Schuylkill -- 5-8, 170 junior
Landon Alexander, Central Valley -- 5-11, 181 junior
Wide Receiver
Ramarion Whitehead, Hickory -- 6-1, 165 junior
Damon Gripp, Tyrone -- 6-3, 185 senior
Chad Parton, Salisbury -- 5-11, 180 senior
Carson Persing, Danville -- 5-8, 155 sophomore
Tight End
CJ Dippre, Lakeland -- 6-5, 250 senior
Offensive Line
Dustin Wallace, North Schuylkill -- 6-0, 235 senior
Ian Wright, Athens -- 6-6, 302 senior
Hunter Hanna, Montoursville -- 6-2, 220 junior
Eli Podgorski, South Park -- 6-3, 263 senior
Garrett Bauer, St. Mary’s -- 6-1, 268 senior
Jack Feightner, Wyomissing -- 6-2, 200 senior
Athlete
Mercury Swaim, Bedford -- 6-0, 190 junior
Shea Morgan, Pine Grove -- 5-10, 155 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Chase Whatton, Elizabeth-Forward -- 6-4, 235 senior
Devin Atkinson, Lancaster Catholic -- 6-0, 215 senior
Aeden Holler, Loyalsock -- 6-4, 220 senior
Steven Olexy, Wyomissing -- 6-0, 240 senior
Sean Fitzsimmons, Central Valley -- 6-3, 275 junior
Linebacker
Mason Raup, Danville -- 5-11, 175 sophomore
Darren Brunner, Wyomissing -- 6-1, 195 senior
Brody Robinson, Pine Grove -- 5-10, 210 senior
Dylan Bennett, Montoursville -- 6-4, 220 senior
Evan Niedrowski, Wyomissing -- 6-2, 240 senior
Jackson Pryts, Hickory -- 6-4, 205 junior
Defensive Back
Zach Zechman, Wyomissing -- 6-0, 175 senior
Myles Walker, Central Valley -- 5-10, 158 senior
Steven Ressler, Bedford -- 6-0, 185 senior
Stephon Hall, Central Valley -- 6-2, 177 senior
Specialist
Aidan Cirulli, Wyomissing -- 5-11, 175 senior
Athlete
Jordan Auman, Wyomissing -- 5-11, 170 senior
Dillon Young, Montoursville -- 6-1, 170 senior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ameer Dudley, Central Valley
COACH OF THE YEAR: Mark Lyons, Central Valley