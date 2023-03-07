DANVILLE — Democratic Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton announced the 108th House District special election will be held on May 16, Primary Day.
The announcement came Tuesday afternoon.
The race is down to 10 Republicans from Northumberland and Montour counties interested in replacing former state representative and current state Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver in the 108th House District.
The candidates are Andrew Ramos, Mike Stender, Joe Moralez, Tom Webb, Norman Jones and Gary Truckenmiller — all from Northumberland County — and Montour County’s Steve Brosious, Michael Jardim, David Ackley and Edward Rothermel.
All 10 candidates met last week inside the Danville Borough Ballroom, on Mill Street, for a question-and-answer session in front of Republican committee members and some members of the public.
The seat became open when Culver won the Jan. 31 special election to replace John Gordner in the 27th state Senate District.
Northumberland County Republican Chairwoman Deb Betz said there has not been an official date on when the conferee process would begin.
Once the date is announced, conferees from Northumberland and Montour will listen to the candidate's last pitch at a convention and then vote on who they will nominate to face off against a Democrat.
Northumberland County Democratic Chairwoman Leocadia Paliulis has not announced any potential candidates as of Tuesday.