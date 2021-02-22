Another few inches of snow is expected to fall on the Valley beginning mid-morning today, a meteorologist said Sunday night.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a winter weather advisory that will run from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. Monday. NWS calls for 3 to 5 inches of snow with the highest amounts in Schuylkill and Sullivan counties.
A handful of Valley schools have shifted to remote learning or closed today.
Snow is expected to spread across most of the area by 9 a.m. with rates of an inch an hour from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“That should be the last of the snow we’ll see for a while,” said Alan Reppert, of AccuWeather, based in State College. Expect to see temperatures slowly rise into the upper 30s by Tuesday and then into the 40s at mid-week. “A welcome respite,” he added.
A low-pressure system expected to cross the Great Lakes during the day today could bring some rain to the Valley by the end of the week, Reppert said.
The next round of impactful weather east of the Rockies is possible beginning late Thursday into Friday from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Mid-Atlantic.
There is potential for snow here in the Valley, but not a great amount, according to the National Weather Service, also based in State College.