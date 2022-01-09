PennDOT has restored speed limits on Interstates 80 and 180 this afternoon, while also putting restrictions in place along Route 54 in Northumberland County.
PennDOT is advising commercial vehicles and large trucks to avoid certain roadways in north-central Pennsylvania, including Route 54 near Natalie Mountain, between Route 487 in Ralpho Township and Route 61 in Mount Carmel Township, in Northumberland County.
Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
An ice storm warning is in effect until 2 p.m. today for 13 counties across central Pennsylvania, including all four Valley counties.
The warning calls for "significant icing" with accumulations of one quarter to a half-inch according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Driving conditions today will be "extremely dangerous," the warning said and isolated power outages are possible due to ice.
"The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous," a press release from PennDOT notes.