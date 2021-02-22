A portion of Route 11 in Northumberland County is closed due to a crash, according to PennDOT's 511pa.com.
Both lanes of Route 11 are closed between the Route 11/15 split in Monroe Township, Snyder County and Route 147 in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash.
Hazmat crews have been called to the scene and Route 11 northbound into Northumberland borough is expected to be closed for several hours.
Motorists should expect traffic delays on Route 11/15 in Shamokin Dam and Hummels Wharf in Snyder County and on Route 11 in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County.
PennDOT has lifted the temporary speed limit restrictions on Interstate 80 between the Union/Clinton County line and mile marker 212B (Williamsport Exit) in Northumberland County along with the entire length of Interstate 180.
PennDOT advises commercial vehicles and large trucks to avoid travel on the following roadways:
- Route 54, Natalie Mountain, between Route 487 in Ralpho Township and Route 61 in Mount Carmel Township, in Northumberland County.
- Route 44 between Route 554 in Elimsport (Washington Township) and Route 654 in Limestone Township (just south of Jersey Shore) in Lycoming County.