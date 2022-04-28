Country View Family Farms, LLC will build a $47.3 million feed mill expansion plant in Union County.
The Middletown-based hog procurement and production company announced plans Thursday for a 100-plus acre rail-served site at 2142 Old Route 15 in New Columbia. The location will be used to support its hog production business. The project is expected to bring 51 jobs to the area, state officials said in the announcement.
“We anticipate that the creation of this state-of-the-art operation will facilitate and support the growth of numerous family farms and rural businesses by offering an exciting new market for agriculture commodities produced by local farmers, “ said Eric Patton of Clemens Family Corporation. “We look forward to working with the commonwealth and local officials to bring this vision to fruition.”
The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team (GAT), a group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.
“Pennsylvania successfully competed against other states for this expansion – a project that will have a big impact on the regional and state economy,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “It’s a testament to the welcoming, positive business environment we have here in the commonwealth, especially for agribusinesses, that we were able to win this project.”
The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $255,000 Pennsylvania First grant and was encouraged to apply for the department’s Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) program, as well as PennDOT’s Rail Freight Assistance Program (RFAP). Country View Family Farms said the project will bring at least 51 new jobs in Union County, retain 231 existing, full-time jobs statewide, and invest more than $47,325,000 into the project within the next three years.
Joe Kantz, who has been working on the project in his position as business and development manager at North Shore Railroad, said the investment in Union County will benefit the entire region.
"They had to have rail access and land. We are blessed in this area to have good parcels that are privately owned," he said. "Anytime we can get a nearly $50 million expansion project in our area is a big deal. It will bring a lot of construction jobs. That will thrive our economy. This company will feed into our agra-related business communities."
Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture staff, including Secretary Russell Redding, helped coordinate this project.
“Country View Farms has been a valuable partner in promoting farm biosecurity and innovation, and providing jobs and opportunity for the region,” said Secretary Redding. “We are pleased that Pennsylvania is supporting the company as they increase their capacity to supply nutritious, locally produced foods that in turn feed our economy.”
Regional economic development organizations DRIVE and Focus Central PA were also involved in the project, working with local authorities and helping with site selection.
“Agriculture is at the heart of Pennsylvania’s economy and that is certainly true here in Central PA,” said Jennifer Wakeman, Executive Director, Drive. “A project like this highlights everything that makes our region unique; a commitment to agriculture, a strong work ethic, and the infrastructure required to support an operation of this magnitude.”
“Focus Central PA is thrilled to recognize and thank Country View Family Farms for investing in Pennsylvania,” said Lauren Bryson, Executive Director, Focus Central PA. “This is a significant and strategic agribusiness investment, a critical industry to smart economic growth, that we work to attract to provide sustainable, high-quality career opportunities in Central PA.”