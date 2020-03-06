Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow this afternoon. High 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.