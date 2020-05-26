Pennsylvania Department of Health officials confirmed 451 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the 16th consecutive day with fewer than 1,000 cases statewide.
The 13 deaths confirmed Tuesday were the fewest since April 26, when the state also announced 13 fatalities related to the novel coronavirus. There are 5,152 total Pennsylvania deaths attributed to COVID-19, including deaths announced Tuesday.
There were another five new cases announced locally, three in Northumberland County and two in Union. There were no new COVID-19-related deaths locally in Tuesday's data release.
The state also announced 61 percent of patients who have tested positive — 68,637 have tested positive as of Tuesday — have already recovered. According to the DOH, individuals who have recovered are "determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered."
There have now been 321 cases in the Valley: 177 in Northumberland County, 56 in Union, 50 in Montour and 38 in Snyder.
On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Montour and Snyder counties are among 18 that will move into the "green" phase on May 29. On Tuesday, he announced that Centre County, which was not part of the announcement last Friday, will also go green this week.
Statewide, there are now 1,628 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 — an increase of 95 since Monday — including 320 on ventilators.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,857 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,505 cases among employees, for a total of 17,362 at 594 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Of the state's deaths, 3,395 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Rare syndrome
At least nine confirmed cases of a serious rare inflammatory condition in children linked with the coronavirus were reported Tuesday by the health department. On Friday, Geisinger President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu confirmed the health system is treating one patient for the condition.
The rare condition has been reported in scores of New York children and in several children in other states. A few children have died.
Some children may have symptoms resembling Kawasaki disease, a rare condition in children that can cause swelling and heart problems. Symptoms include persistent high fever, rash or change in skin color, swollen lymph nodes, red eyes and abdominal pain, said the Pennsylvania state health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine.
She said there have been a total of 17 reports of the illness in Pennsylvania, of which nine were confirmed, two were ruled out and another six remain under investigation.