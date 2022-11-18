The former UPMC Sunbury Community Hospital's building may be coming back to life after the organization DRIVE received $2 million in a grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program according to state Sen. John R. Gordner and Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver.
Gordner and state Rep. David Rowe also announced a second grant of $2.5 million was awarded to Live Edge USA, LLC , which has acquired a specialty hardwood lumber operation in rural Snyder County in order to grow its Brick Mill Furniture Company.
The project includes 10-times more kiln capacity, construction of additional lumber storage and upgrades to utilize wood waste and solar energy for heat and power. The improvements will grow the local workforce.
The first grant to DRIVE is for the revitalization of the former Sunbury Hospital. The funds will be used to help renovate the facility by improving mechanical systems; updating interior floors, walls and lighting; and the construction of various residential, commercial and retails spaces, according to a press release.
“I want to congratulate DRIVE for its successful application,” Gordner said. “These significant state dollars will be put to use to turn a closed facility into a useful space for businesses and residents.”
Schlegel Culver agreed.
“I am excited to see how this project will reimagine and revitalize the former Sunbury Hospital facility,” she said. “Life-sustaining jobs will be coming to support many local families.”
The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program is a commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. RACP projects are authorized in the Redevelopment Assistance section of a Capital Budget Itemization Act, have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity. RACP projects are state-funded projects that cannot obtain primary funding under other state programs.
UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury’s emergency room closed in Dec. 2019 and has been vacant ever since.
In May, UPMC donated the building to DRIVE and Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he is excited to see progress.
"Once again a thank you goes out to Sen. Gordner and Rep. Schlegel Culver for all they do for Sunbury," he said. "I am happy to be part of the progress being made in Sunbury and look forward to seeing the property at the hospital back up and running and the possibilities it brings."
Gordner and Rowe said they are happy for Live Edge USA, LLC.
“This is a great project and I want to congratulate Live Edge USA for its hard work on submitting a comprehensive application," Gordner said. “The additional jobs created will leave a lasting impact on the local economy.”
Rowe said the project will benefit Snyder County and its residents.
“It is a positive development when the state is able to partner with businesses to expand operations and provide key jobs for local workers,” he said.