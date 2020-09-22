SUNBURY — Three people have been displaced and a state police fire marshal is investigating at the scene of a two-alarm fire in Sunbury.
According to Sunbury Fire Chief Brad Wertz, the cause is unknown but the fire marshal is investigating at the 504 N. 7th St. home.
Wertz said the second floor was filled with smoke when firefighters first arrived. A hole was cut in the roof to relieve the smoke, he said.
About 50 firefighters responded to the call at around 4:15 p.m. Flames were quickly extinguished.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
Wertz said the occupants cannot live in the house at this time.