DANVILLE — A forensics unit from state police at Montoursville arrived at about 11:30 a.m. Friday at the scene of a Mill Street apartment house where a person was found dead.
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said the individual was found on the third floor of the building, across from CVS Pharmacy on Mill Street.
He said a building maintenance person made the discovery. Lynn said he got the call at 9:26 a.m. Danville police and a Danville ambulance are also at the scene.
"The situation is evolving," said Lynn who wouldn't say if the person found dead was a male or a female.
He said the office of Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis is assisting. The coroner's office is leading the investigation, he said.
He wouldn't comment on the manner of the death but did say an autopsy will be scheduled.
He said the forensic unit was part of the investigation. "We'll be here a while," he said.
Lynn added there is no danger to the public.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.