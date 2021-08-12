JORDAN TWP. — A 34-year old Pine Grove man was pronounced dead Thursday morning after being discovered on the side of the road in Jordan Township, Northumberland County, according to Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley.
The body of Darryl Shade was discovered around 11:30 a.m. according to Stonington state police. Kelley said he was called to Urban Road, in Jordan Township where he pronounced Shade dead.
Kelley said an autopsy is now set to be performed at 10 a.m. Friday in Allentown.
Stonington state police and the Northumberland County Coroner's office are investigating the death, according to officials.
Officials said the body was found on the shoulder of the road near an electrified fence.
Kelley said he would update the media once he receives results from the autopsy.
No other information is being provided at this time.