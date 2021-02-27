An investigation into the discovery of the body of an unidentified white male in the Susquehanna River in the Upper Augusta Township is underway, according to state police.
Milton State Trooper Mark Reasner said Stonington State Police are handling the investigation. The body was discovered at 3:06 p.m., Saturday. The river is considered Northumberland County, but responders were on scene for what was initially reported as a water rescue at the Shady Nook Boat Launch in Snyder County. Reasnor said the death is undetermined and no other information will be released at this time.
Assisting at the scene were Selinsgrove Boat Rescue, Northumberland County Chief Deputy Coroner James Gotlob and Shamokin Dam Police.