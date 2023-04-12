WATSONTOWN — A state police trooper, who was accompanying a local police officer on an investigation, was shot this morning when they encountered a suspect in the area of 8th Street and Merrill Drive in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
State police confirmed that the suspect was also shot during the incident. Police reported that the suspect was in custody, according to emergency communications.
The trooper was being transported for medical treatment, and emergency medical personnel were called to the scene of the shooting.
The state Department of Transportation said it has closed 8th Street between Seagrave Drive and the Susquehanna Trail in Delaware Township to accommodate the police investigation following this morning's incident. A local detour has been established.
This is a developing news story. More information will be released as it becomes available.