HUMMELS WHARF — Two people are dead and one person is in custody following a shooting incident outside the doors of Buffalo Wild Wings Friday evening, according to state police.
Milton Trooper Mark Reasner, a state police spokesman from the Milton barracks, and Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch held a news conference at around 10:20 p.m. Friday night.
The shooting took place in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings, at the Monroe Marketplace at around 8 p.m., troopers said.
Reasner said Buffalo Wild Wings had nothing to do with the incident.
Reasner and Piecuch said they were not prepared to release any more details about the incident until after further investigation.
Emergency personnel evacuated the Monroe Marketplace and the restaurant was locked down with customers inside as police investigated.
A heavy police and emergency medical personnel presence remained in the parking lot during the investigation. As the scene became more hectic with people stopping to see what was happening, rain also began to fall presenting an extra challenge for EMS and police. Nobody was allowed into the marketplace for nearly an hour after the evacuation.
At least one person was taken away in a Life Flight helicopter.
Selinsgrove resident Reece Fellman, 15, said he was inside Buffalo Wild Wings when he saw people running and then he heard a gunshot.
"I went under the table and then ran to the bathroom," he said. "No one knew what was happening but people were going in the bathrooms."
Fellman said he then heard a louder shot before everything calmed down.
Reasner said troopers along with Valley municipal police responded to the incident. Valley ambulance crews and fire police also assisted.