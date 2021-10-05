State Health officials registered 4,000 new COVID cases on Tuesday, including another 84 cases in the Valley, and hospitalizations increased by more than 100.
Statewide, the Department of Health recorded 80 more deaths linked to the coronavirus, the fifth time in eight days with at least 50 deaths. One Northumberland County resident died in the latest data, the 392nd county resident to die from COVID since March 2020 and the 12th in the last 12 days.
DOH officials announced 4,019 new cases, the third day in a row with at least 4,000 cases. In the Valley, there were 41 in Northumberland County, 31 in Union County, six in both Montour and Snyder.
Sixty-six of 67 counties in Pennsylvania have high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they are all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Sullivan County has substantial growth according to the CDC.
All 67 counties reported at least one new case on Tuesday with 14 reporting at least 100 new cases.
There were seven new cases at Valley nursing homes in Monday’s update, four resident cases in Union County, two in Northumberland and one in Montour. There have been 2,280 cases linked to long-term care facilities in the Valley since the pandemic began in March 2020. The data has not been updated yet on Tuesday.
According to state data, more than 12.9 million COVID vaccine does have been administered in Pennsylvania and 69.1 percent of residents 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, there were 2,882 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 106.
Of those hospitalized, 382 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) — up 10 after from Monday — and 288 were being treated on ventilators, also up 10.
Among 108 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 — down four from Monday — there were 22 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, nine at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 12 patients on ventilators. Evangelical is treating one patient on a ventilator.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 67 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 34 patients at Evangelical — up one — and seven at Geisinger-Shamokin.
According to Evangelical hospital, 25 of the 34 patients hospitalized were unvaccinated, including all nine being treated in the ICU and the patient on a ventilator. Across all of its hospitals on Thursday, Geisinger reported 90 percent of the 173 patients hospitalized were not fully vaccinated and 91 percent of patients being treated in the ICU were not fully vaccinated.
Prisons, state facilities
There were 10 active cases at federal prisons in Union County — up one from Monday — including five inmate cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood. There were no cases at USP-Lewisburg and no new cases from the weekend report on Monday.
The state Department of Human Services was still reporting 18 active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center on Tuesday, down one.
There were six staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital.