SUNBURY — Shikellamy School District shifted tonight’s board meeting to a virtual-only format while a decision on the attendance format for Lewisburg Area School District’s own board meeting remains pending. Both are slated for 7 p.m.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s newest coronavirus restrictions announced Wednesday afternoon including further limiting in-person gatherings caused late scheduling decisions for the local board meetings.
Nate Wardle, a spokesperson with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, confirmed Thursday that the governor’s new guidance of limiting indoor gatherings to 25 people applies to government meetings.
The Shikellamy School District was scheduled to allow 50 people inside the administration building on Packer Island but Wolf announced only 25 people can gather indoors. Superintendent Jason Bendle, who continues to tell the public that rules and regulations change by the day, said the district will now be holding its meeting via Zoom, an online conferencing platform that gained wide use during the coronavirus pandemic. Register here.
"Due to the July 15 announcement by the governor regarding COVID-19 targeted mitigation efforts, tonight's special meeting will no longer be held in person," Bendle said. "The meeting will be conducted through the Zoom method."
In Lewisburg, board chair Jordan Fetzer said the decision is still "up in the air."
Fetzer said Thursday morning the district was speaking with their solicitor and getting more guidance on what they are allowed to do. He said the district is only licensed for 100 people on Zoom and that he expects the number of people seeking to attend to exceed that number. Register here.
Both district school boards are expected to discuss plans to reopen schools in the fall. Shikellamy’s board is expected to vote on a plan while Lewisburg’s will host a presentation only.
Fetzer said reopening is not on the agenda but expected a lot of public comment on the subject.
Fetzer said he would inform the public on tonight's meeting, if there even is one, once a decision is made later this morning.