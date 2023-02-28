HARRISBURG — State Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver and her slew of followers took over the Senate floor Tuesday, with more than 100 people in attendance to watch the former state representative be sworn in by a familiar face.
Culver, who won a special election on Jan. 31 to take over for former Sen. John Gordner, who decided to resign from office late last year, was sworn into office by Northumberland County President Judge Paige Rosini.
“It is an honor to serve in the state Senate and represent the people in our district,” Culver said. “When I travel to Harrisburg, I take the values and the priorities of the people in the 27th District with me. I try to bring the commonsense approach that works in our district and apply it to the issues facing our commonwealth.”
Culver will now serve the 27th District, representing residents in Columbia, Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties, and part of Luzerne County.
Culver's seat gives Republicans a 28-22 majority in the Senate.
Culver, a seven-term state representative in the 108th District, said she will remain active in the communities she serves.
“Public service isn’t just what I do. It’s a part of who I am,” Culver said. “I feel blessed to live in our area and enjoy serving the people in our district. I will work hard to make our communities and our commonwealth a better place to live, work and raise a family.”
Culver will serve the remainder of a four-year term that Gordner won and she will be up for reelection at the end of 2024.
As senate members arrived to session Tuesday, most walked over to Culver and shook her hand, wishing her well. When it was time to be sworn in, Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R-39, announced Rosini and told other members and the completely-filled gallery it was Culver's special day.
Ward said she was honored to see Culver being sworn in and even joked about the "few supporters in attendance" referencing the more than 100 Culver supporters that arrived at the capital for the ceremony.
"We welcome Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver to the Senate as we continue to break glass ceilings by adding another woman senator to our chamber," Ward told The Daily Item after the event.
“Sen. Schlegel Culver has hit the ground running by immediately cosponsoring legislation that eliminates all out-of-pocket costs for genetic testing of hereditary cancer syndromes and supplemental breast screenings for women with a high lifetime risk of developing breast cancer," Ward said. "Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver will represent the 27th Senatorial District with honor and has already made a positive influence in the Senate.”
A special election will be scheduled to fill the seat left vacant in the state House's 108th District.