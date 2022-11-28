State Sen. John Gordner, R-27, of Berwick, will resign Wednesday to pursue a new opportunity with another colleague in the Legislature.
Gordner said he will have served 30 years in the state House and Senate as of Wednesday and called his service to the citizens of the 109th Legislative District and the 27th Senatorial District an honor.
"After being reelected in November 2020, my plan was to serve until the end of my term in November 2024 and retire," Gordner said in a statement released by his office on Monday. "However, I have been presented with a unique opportunity that, after much family discussion and consideration, I have decided to accept."
Gordner served as whip in the Senate Republican Caucus from 2014 up through this year when he opted not to continue in leadership for the last two years of his term, according to a Tribune News Service report. He will take on a role as counsel to interim Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland County. Ward, elected to the post earlier this month, will lose the interim title when the post is ratified during the new legislative session on Jan. 3.
The state senator said the position will allow him to take full advantage of his legislative experience as well as his 35 years of being an attorney, and help fill an institutional knowledge gap created by departures from Ward's staff.
"Once again, I want to thank the residents of Columbia, Dauphin, Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties that have supported me over the past 30 years," he said. "During the vacancy, the district offices in Bloomsburg, Mount Carmel and Shamokin Dam will remain fully operational."
Gordner has been lauded by Valley municipal leaders for the efforts he's taken to secure millions of dollars in funding for a variety of projects in the region during his decades in the Legislature. Just a couple weeks ago, Gordner and state Rep. David Rowe, R-85, Mifflinburg, announced $2.5 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funds for Live Edge USA to grow its Brick Mill Furniture Company by acquiring a rural Snyder County specialty hardwood lumber operation.
During the same day of grant announcements, Gordner and Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, Sunbury, revealed a $2 million RACP grant for DRIVE's efforts to develop the empty former UPMC Sunbury Community Hospital building.
Culver praised Gordner for his service and demeanor and expressed interest in the soon-vacant Senate seat.
"I firmly believe today is about John Gordner and his 30 years of service,” Culver said. “Three words come to mind when speaking about John Gordner: generous, accessible and invested.”
Culver said Gordner will be missed by her personally and by the area he represented.
“He personally has been kind and considerate to me and a great friend and mentor," she said. "This area is a better place and has benefited from his service.”
According to the Tribune News Service story, Gordner is credited with "authoring or contributing to 56 bills that were signed into law by Republican and Democratic governors," including everything from changes to the state's employment compensation law, to penalties for materials needed to manufacture controlled substances to farmland preservation, to state parks and forests and water and sewer infrastructure.
Gordner was a Democrat in the state House before switching to Republican in 2001. As a Republican, he was elected to the Senate in a special election in 2003 and re-elected to the post five times after that.
Culver said she will discuss the possibility of seeking Gordner’s seat with her family.
“I have strong interest,” she said.
Francis Scarcella and Tribune News Service contributed to this report.