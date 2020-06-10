MILTON — Two people were found dead at a Turbot Township home Wednesday and an investigation by Milton state police is underway, according to authorities.
Trooper Sara Barrett, of the Milton Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police, said in a news release that troopers are investigating the deaths of a male and female.
Their bodies were discovered at 1:12 p.m. at 610 Phillips Road in Milton, according to the report. The home, northeast of Milton in upper Northumberland County, is surrounded by farmland.
The identities of the individuals are being withheld due to the ongoing investigation, Barrett said.
There is no threat to the public at this time, Barrett said. The report included no other details.
Northumberland County Chief Deputy Coroner James R. Gotlob, a state certified medicolegal death investigator, said Wednesday night the coroner’s office is not releasing any information at this time due to the pending state police investigation.