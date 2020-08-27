A strong thunderstorm swept through the Valley, knocking down trees and wires and causing widespread power outages.
As of 8:48 p.m., PPL showed 11,815 customers without power across its coverage area and 5,404 of them are in the Susquehanna Valley.
The company’s outage center estimates restoration of power by 4 a.m. for all Valley customers.
Citizens Electric, which serves homes in Union County, reports 2,188 customers without power and has not posted an estimated repair time.
Northumberland County remains the hardest hit in the region with 3,977 outages, including 1,515 households in Upper Augusta Township, 956 in Coal Township and 740 in Point Township, according to PPL’s online Outage Center.
Snyder County has 970 households without power, Union County has 435 and Montour has 22, according to PPL.
Citizens Electric reports 1,437 customers in East Buffalo Township without power and 652 in Buffalo Township.
Northumberland County’s 911 public incident report, the Montour and Union County fire wires on Facebook and public radio communications between emergency workers and 911 centers indicated widespread incidents from the storm, including trees and wires being knocked down, transformer and tree fires and accidents.
This is a developing story and will be updated.