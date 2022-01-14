Forecasts are still calling for 6 to 10 inches of snow across the Valley on Sunday into Monday but meteorologists are keeping a close eye on the storm's path, which could impact snowfall totals, particularly in the Valley.
The National Weather Service issued Winter storm watches early Friday morning in advance of the snow, including one out of the National Weather Service in State College. The watch is in effect from 1 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday, but does not include parts of the Susquehanna Valley yet.
In a tweet sent out this afternoon, NWS in State College wrote "Why no Winter Storm Watch for the Susquehanna Valley at this time? 1) A wintry mix may cut down snow totals, and 2) the precipitation may taper off after an initial burst of heavy snow early Sun night. So uncertainty remains high there on eventual impacts/amounts of snow and ice."
“It looks like a very strong storm system will unleash very significant snow across the interior parts of the Northeast, especially from the Appalachians up into the high ground of New York state and into northern New England,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said.
AccuWeather forecasters also noted that a shift in the storm's track by as little as 50 miles will affect the outcome, Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said.
"Should the storm manage to drift 50 miles or so off the coast while heading northward, I-95 cities from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia, New York City and Boston could be buried in snow with little or no rain and ice mixing in," Deger said.
NWS's storm watch says "Snow could mix with or change to ice Sunday night into early Monday morning southeast of I-99 and I-80. A light glaze of ice is possible. The wind will get gusty Sunday night with gusts into the 30s possible."