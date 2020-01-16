A storm with the potential to drop 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected to reach the Valley early Saturday morning, said a forecaster from the National Weather Service, Wednesday night.
The storm, which resulted from two separate systems coming out of the west and southwest, will begin with flurries before dawn and then snow "pretty steadily in the day before the temperature rises, turning it to sleet and finally rain," said meteorologist Bill Gartner, of the NWS.
If the Susquehanna Valley does get that measurable amount of snow, Gartner noted, "it would be the highest total so far this winter season."
Temperatures will be in the low 30s during the day on Saturday, rise a bit, and then plunge, making the sleet and wet grounds slippery, added Danielle Knittle, of AccuWeather, on Wednesday night.
AccuWeather's forecast differs slightly from the NWS. Their model has snow beginning a little later in the morning, before turning to rain late in the day, Knittle said. "It depends on how fast the temperatures rise towards the end of the day."
"We believe that the accumulation will only be 1 to 3 inches, with sleet and then rain," she said.
Temperatures through the first 15 days of January were eight degrees warmer than normal.
Selinsgrove school officials announced on Twitter that its basketball games scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been changed.
The Seals' boys basketball game versus Jersey Shore scheduled for Saturday will now be played at 7 p.m. Friday in the high school gym. The JV team will play at 4 at the elementary school. The girls basketball games scheduled for Friday have been moved up at the high school gym. The JV game will start at 4, followed by varsity and 5:30 and then the boys game will follow at 7.