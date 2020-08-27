A strong thunderstorm swept through the Valley, knocking down trees and wires and causing widespread power outages.
At 7:52 p.m., 8,928 households in the Valley had no electricity, including 5,380 in Northumberland County. The hardest hit areas are Coal Township, with 1,846 outages and Upper Augusta Township, with 1,752 outages, according to PPL’s outage center.
In Union County, Buffalo Township was hardest hit with 1,337 outages, according to Citizen’s Electric’s reporting system.
PPL also reported 1,033 outages in Snyder County, and 433 in Union County and 22 in Montour County. Citizen’s Electric reported 745 customers without power in other parts of its Union County coverage area.
According to public 911 radio communications and local fire wires on Facebook, trees and wires were down throughout the Valley, including on Snydertown Road in Shamokin Township, Black Mill Road and Snydertown Road in Upper Augusta Township in Northumberland County; and Route 15 and Furnace Road, Park Road in Winfield and Old Turnpike Road in Mifflinburg in Union County, to name a few.
Northumberland County’s 911 public incident report shows 14 active tree down incidents
According to the National Weather Service's severe thunderstorm warning, the storm was capable of causing 60 mph wind gusts that could damage trees, roofs and siding.
Union County’s Fire Wire on Facebook shows units responding to multiple incidents, including a power outage affecting a traffic signal on Route 304 in Winfieid.
This is a developing story and will be updated.